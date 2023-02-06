Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 27.6% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 82,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,829 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.1% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 318,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

OC opened at $101.00 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OC shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.