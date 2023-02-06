Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

OXM opened at $119.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.57. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.81 and a 52 week high of $123.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $313.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King lifted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock valued at $397,060. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

