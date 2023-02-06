Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 1,773.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,890 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 104,152 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.0% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 177,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PACB opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.30 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.44% and a negative return on equity of 42.03%. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 45,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $487,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,976,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

