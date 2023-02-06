Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Holdings Decreased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 636,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,322,000 after acquiring an additional 776,243 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,630,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 180,079 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $16.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

