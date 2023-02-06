Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pediatrix Medical Group

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $489.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Stories

