Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Position Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,104 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. 49.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PEBO opened at $30.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $33.33.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

