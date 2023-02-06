Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBH stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

