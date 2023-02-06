ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,868 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,094,000 after buying an additional 1,932,667 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 1,190,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,481 shares of company stock worth $3,904,823 in the last 90 days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.