ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,868 Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,822,000 after buying an additional 4,055,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,986,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 3,411,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,094,000 after buying an additional 1,932,667 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 3,182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,227,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after buying an additional 1,190,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $101,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,078.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 19,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $224,731.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,464,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,481 shares of company stock worth $3,904,823 in the last 90 days. 15.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Robinhood Markets Stock Performance
NASDAQ HOOD opened at $10.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $16.49.
Robinhood Markets Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- Is C3.ai Artificial Intelligence Product Suite a Gamechanger?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.