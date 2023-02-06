ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Bloom Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $24.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bloom Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.93.

In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,503.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $159,244.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,325.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 26,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $622,793.93. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 82,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,503.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

