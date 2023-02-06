ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKU. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 347.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKU shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of BankUnited to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other news, Director A. Gail Prudenti sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $167,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,502.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $39.69 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $45.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.22.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

