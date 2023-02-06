ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 51.4% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter valued at $182,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

COOP stock opened at $46.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.46. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $52.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,738,235.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $2,711,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.80.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, and Originations. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

