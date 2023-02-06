ProShare Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,960 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JHG. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 39.4% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $19.09 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JHG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

