ProShare Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,227 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKS. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,033 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 48,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,942 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS stock opened at $135.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $136.66.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 29,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total value of $3,276,659.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,425,871.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.