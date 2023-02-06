ProShare Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. CL King boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $94.00 to $86.00 in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $115.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.28). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.38%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Stories

