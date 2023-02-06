ProShare Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Sanmina by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Sanmina by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 243.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sanmina news, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $949,046.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Goldsberry sold 8,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total value of $566,607.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,371.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,014 shares of company stock worth $1,728,205 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $62.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.26. Sanmina had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SANM. Citigroup upped their price target on Sanmina to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Sanmina to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

