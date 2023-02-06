ProShare Advisors LLC Has $383,000 Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,939.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $113,704.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $131,251.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,939.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,593 shares of company stock worth $8,465,677 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $169.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.47.

Shares of MRTX opened at $52.57 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $124.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.51 and its 200 day moving average is $65.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.46) by $0.37. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.40% and a negative net margin of 6,253.81%. The company had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -13.5 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

