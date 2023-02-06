ProShare Advisors LLC Has $409,000 Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after buying an additional 40,197 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,067,000 after buying an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VRNS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $51.60.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Guy Melamed acquired 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,195.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

