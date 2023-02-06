ProShare Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AJRD. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,213,000 after buying an additional 1,353,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after buying an additional 715,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after buying an additional 462,093 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 472,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,203,000 after buying an additional 276,976 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.22. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

