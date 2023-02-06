ProShare Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 363.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWNK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Hostess Brands Price Performance

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.63. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08.

(Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.