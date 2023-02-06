ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $289.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.72 and a 200-day moving average of $233.36. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $349.61.

Several research firms recently commented on LAD. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.56.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

