ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 13.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 964,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $162,177,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in UniFirst by 101.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 57,384 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in UniFirst by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after purchasing an additional 33,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

UNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of UniFirst to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNF opened at $204.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 0.92. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $205.59.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $541.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.76 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

