ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GoDaddy news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $72,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,993.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,206 shares of company stock valued at $691,066 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GoDaddy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NYSE GDDY opened at $83.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 124.97% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Read More

