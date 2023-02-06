ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $707,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 16,380 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 156,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $15.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.17.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

