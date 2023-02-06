ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after purchasing an additional 49,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $47.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.90.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.04 million. Equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

