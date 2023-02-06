ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 107 Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAWW. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $236,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 52.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $102.16 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

