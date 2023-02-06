ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 142 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARW. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $461,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 100.2% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter worth $998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $132.51 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Further Reading

