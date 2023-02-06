ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,051,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,414,000 after purchasing an additional 88,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,875,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29,431 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 11.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,092,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,530,000 after purchasing an additional 111,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Diodes by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 988,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,427 shares of company stock worth $7,533,122 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

DIOD stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

