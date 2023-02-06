ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albany International were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Albany International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,857 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $1,175,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Albany International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 760,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,906,000 after acquiring an additional 45,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AIN. StockNews.com upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Albany International Stock Performance

Albany International Increases Dividend

NYSE AIN opened at $113.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $115.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

