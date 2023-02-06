ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,123 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after acquiring an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,473,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 389.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 904,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,864,000 after acquiring an additional 719,644 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after acquiring an additional 679,333 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.40. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $316,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

