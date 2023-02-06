ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,664,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,197,000 after purchasing an additional 223,235 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,494,000 after purchasing an additional 192,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.6 %
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.
Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 12.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SIG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.
