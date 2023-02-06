ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 405 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Terex by 391.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Terex by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $111,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,773,064.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Terex from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.27.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $52.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $53.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $39.17.

Terex announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 19th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

