ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 680 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the last quarter.

TWST opened at $25.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $66.15.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.35. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 26.70% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

