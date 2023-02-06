ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 851 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,764,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,517,000 after buying an additional 2,337,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 43.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,551,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,721,000 after buying an additional 1,070,444 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 17.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after buying an additional 515,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 647.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 543,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after buying an additional 470,381 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in National Vision during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,413,000.

National Vision Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $42.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $45.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Insider Activity at National Vision

In related news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 832 shares in the company, valued at $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

