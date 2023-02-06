ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 73.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Forward Air by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $302,061.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FWRD opened at $112.97 on Monday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02.

FWRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

