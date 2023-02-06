ProShare Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $62,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after purchasing an additional 667,610 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $11,669,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after purchasing an additional 493,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,701,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,063,000 after purchasing an additional 430,561 shares in the last quarter. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

EBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Eastern Bankshares to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

