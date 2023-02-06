Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 233,540 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 644.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,540 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.1 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.40.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

