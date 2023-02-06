Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 31,600 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 114.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 20.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$79.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $50.37 on Monday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.3298 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 17.15%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

