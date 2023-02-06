Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CW. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6,672.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 704,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,813,000 after purchasing an additional 693,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after purchasing an additional 680,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 794.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,938,000 after acquiring an additional 329,136 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,468,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 756,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 182,125 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.40.

NYSE:CW opened at $169.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day moving average of $158.21. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $124.37 and a 1 year high of $182.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

