Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Forward Air by 42.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after buying an additional 34,714 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Forward Air by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Forward Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 265,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Forward Air during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air Price Performance

FWRD stock opened at $112.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.74 and a 200-day moving average of $103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $117.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,823 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $302,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,943,891. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total transaction of $233,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $753,135 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.40.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.