Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390,913 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after buying an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 16.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,176,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,960,000 after buying an additional 1,740,483 shares during the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $31.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

