Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.73 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.05. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.