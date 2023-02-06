Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 35.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $187.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.40.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.3 %

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

CW opened at $169.63 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $124.37 and a 52 week high of $182.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

