Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,187 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Price Performance

NYSE:FAF opened at $62.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.42. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

First American Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.