Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,130 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,130 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 291.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $39,985.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,478.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,570 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ultra Clean Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Craig Hallum cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $37.39 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ultra Clean Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

