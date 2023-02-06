Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 810 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $90.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $91.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765. 15.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About StoneX Group

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.