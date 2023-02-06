PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 107,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 40.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 9.6% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at $250,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $295,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PHM opened at $58.80 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $60.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

