Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 3,093 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,217,000 after purchasing an additional 30,321 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,445,000 after purchasing an additional 120,718 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 857,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,685,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRUP. StockNews.com began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Trupanion to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trupanion Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of TRUP opened at $65.07 on Monday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $233.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. Equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total value of $241,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,261,234.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $32,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,900 shares of company stock worth $1,149,340. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.