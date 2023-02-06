Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 6,657 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total transaction of $9,774,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,701,826.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 261,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $9,774,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,002,719 shares in the company, valued at $299,701,826.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total transaction of $100,501.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,132 shares of company stock valued at $12,422,469 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on NOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

Shares of NOG opened at $31.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $534.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

