Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 8,200 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after purchasing an additional 102,122 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,424 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after acquiring an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

NYSE EAT opened at $41.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.34. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $44.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.74 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

