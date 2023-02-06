Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 698.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 50,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $365.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.05. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $291.61 and a one year high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

